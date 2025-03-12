Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

