Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 645,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

