Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.1% increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCI opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.