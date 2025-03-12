Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.