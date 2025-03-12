Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

