Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in US Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

