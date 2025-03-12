Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.