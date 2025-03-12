GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 989.60%.
GreenX Metals Price Performance
Shares of GRX opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.09. GreenX Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £252.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.03.
GreenX Metals Company Profile
