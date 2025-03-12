Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $12.25. Groupon shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 2,466,129 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Groupon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

