Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $39.03. 144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2056 per share. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

