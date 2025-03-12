Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $564,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,916,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,491,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,660,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BTC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.