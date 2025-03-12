Hamilton Lane Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of HLNE opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

