Hamilton Lane Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
Shares of HLNE opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
