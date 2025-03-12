HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DNTH opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

