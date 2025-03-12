Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Headlam Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Headlam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.93 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.60 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Headlam Group news, insider Jemima Bird acquired 7,677 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($14,610.55). Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Further Reading

