Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 13,827 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Benjamin Landry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Benjamin Landry sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.
Shares of HCAT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 944,631 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 861,150 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $6,858,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 565,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
