Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,771.76. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,972 shares of company stock valued at $412,930 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 944,631 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,509,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 861,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

