Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 105.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 88,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

