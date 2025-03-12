Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Sells A$266,075.47 in Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 45,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.72), for a total value of A$266,075.47 ($167,343.06).
Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 74,092 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.02 ($3.79), for a total value of A$446,182.02 ($280,617.63).
- On Thursday, February 27th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 66,337 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.79 ($3.64), for a total value of A$384,091.23 ($241,566.81).
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 109,165 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.54 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($311,703.84).
- On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.47 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,392,820.71 ($875,987.87).
Helia Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.
Helia Group Increases Dividend
Helia Group Company Profile
Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helia Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.