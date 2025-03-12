Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Sells A$266,075.47 in Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 45,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.72), for a total value of A$266,075.47 ($167,343.06).

Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helia Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 74,092 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.02 ($3.79), for a total value of A$446,182.02 ($280,617.63).

On Thursday, February 27th, Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 66,337 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.79 ($3.64), for a total value of A$384,091.23 ($241,566.81).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 109,165 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.54 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($311,703.84).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.47 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,392,820.71 ($875,987.87).

Helia Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Helia Group Increases Dividend

Helia Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from Helia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.41. Helia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.