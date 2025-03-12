HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,424 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,362,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
