HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

