HighTower Advisors LLC Has $261.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,838 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $261,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

