HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $198,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

