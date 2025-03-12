HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 162,147 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,608,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $178,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

