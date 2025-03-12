HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,090 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $429,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 395,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.