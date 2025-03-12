Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

