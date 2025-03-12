Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.