Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 697 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

