Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.