Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

