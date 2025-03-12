Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.72 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Down 2.1 %

KLAC stock opened at $664.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $723.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

