Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 104,719 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,719 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.3% in the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

