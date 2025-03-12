Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Holley Price Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Get Holley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,230,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,670,883. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Holley

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.