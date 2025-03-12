Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $381.74 and last traded at $380.53. 888,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,292,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.80.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.03. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

