Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,448 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,709,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

KBE opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

