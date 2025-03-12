Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

