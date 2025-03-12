Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $335,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,953,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

