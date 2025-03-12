Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 541,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

