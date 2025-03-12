Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Takes $177,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.