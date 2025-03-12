Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Takes $476,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 317.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

