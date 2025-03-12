HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $157,019,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $79,135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in HubSpot by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,136,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,930. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $590.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,563.51, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

