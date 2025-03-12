Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $130.91, with a volume of 807734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $9,341,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

