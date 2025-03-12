ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356,324 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

