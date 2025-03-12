Idaho Trust Bank Purchases 819 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

