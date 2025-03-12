Idaho Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

