Idaho Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

