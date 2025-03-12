Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1071854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
