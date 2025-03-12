Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 1188233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.78).

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market cap of £839.22 million, a PE ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

