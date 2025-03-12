Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 18,542 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.11 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.