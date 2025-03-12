Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,703,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000.
Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.
Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
Simplify MBS ETF Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
