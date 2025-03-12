Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,442,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,596,000 after buying an additional 570,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

