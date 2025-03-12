Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 59,634 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 736.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,634 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,626 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

