InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.5 %

IPO stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.62. 107,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

